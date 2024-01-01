$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab 153 LT
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,365KM
VIN 1GC1KVEG7JF277678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,365 KM
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
