2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

191,365 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Contact Seller

Used
191,365KM
VIN 1GC1KVEG7JF277678

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,365 KM

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500