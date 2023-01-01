$32,677+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$32,677
+ taxes & licensing
101,486KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H97KH104799
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3801B
- Mileage 101,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $33657 - Our Price is just $32677!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 101,486 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. This SUV is made for the long haul with an Infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Display, Automatic Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking
Lane Keep Assist.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
