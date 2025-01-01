$42,984+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$42,984
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG9PC508796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12921A
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats!
Compare at $63225 - Our Price is just $42984!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than this legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 83,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude takes luxury to new heights with leather seats, remote start, and exclusive styling. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHAG9PC508796.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o
Compare at $63225 - Our Price is just $42984!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than this legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. Improving on its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 83,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude takes luxury to new heights with leather seats, remote start, and exclusive styling. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHAG9PC508796.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 83,000 KM $42,984 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST 168,200 KM $18,634 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain SLT 69,115 KM $31,687 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
$42,984
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee