2016 Nissan Rogue

119,190 KM

Details Description

$17,790

+ tax & licensing
$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2016 Nissan Rogue

S w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

119,190KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9545464
  Stock #: V-72983
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC735273

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 119,190 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ROGUE S TRIM / 2.5L / AWD / 2 KEYS / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Roof Rails / Cruise Control / GREAT FOR RIDESHARING! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door:ok Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

