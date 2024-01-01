$15,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
158,242KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC842204
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 158,242 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable...
2015 Nissan Rogue S 158,242 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 250,442 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion S 148,500 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
2015 Nissan Rogue