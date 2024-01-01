Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

158,242 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

S

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

158,242KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC842204

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 158,242 KM

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2015 Nissan Rogue