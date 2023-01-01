Menu
2004 Ford Escape

273,786 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 Ford Escape

2004 Ford Escape

2004 Ford Escape

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

273,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031295
  • Stock #: 0411
  • VIN: 1FMYU93144KB18137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,786 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 FORD ESCAPE 3.0L V6 4WD273,786 KM$3000.00+gstStock # 0411ACTIVE STATUS NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSFEATURES: A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BAhH01rkTGhdfkbgNt3CSO45VLI06n1fWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

