Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 18.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 62023 <br/>Lot #: 742DT <br/>Reserve Price: $3,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

250,138 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12282468

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
250,138KM
VIN 2CNDL33F986285449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,138 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 18.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 62023
Lot #: 742DT
Reserve Price: $3,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 Ford Escape for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Escape 368,357 KM $1,600 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Dodge Journey SE 122,181 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Kia Sorento SX 231,583 KM $6,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Equinox