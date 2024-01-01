$12,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORT LINE
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORT LINE
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2010 VW Tiguan
Looking for a reliable and well-maintained SUV? Check out this 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with only 130,000 km on the odometer. This versatile and stylish vehicle is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open sky and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof.
- Bluetooth: Stay connected and drive safely with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Comfort and Convenience: The interior offers spacious seating, quality materials, and modern amenities for a comfortable ride.
- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features to ensure peace of mind for you and your passengers.
This Tiguan has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition with no mechanical issues. It's ready for a new owner to enjoy its smooth performance and practical features.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable and feature-rich SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595