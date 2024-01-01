Menu
<p>For Sale: 2010 VW Tiguan</p><p> </p><p>Looking for a reliable and well-maintained SUV? Check out this 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with only 130,000 km on the odometer. This versatile and stylish vehicle is perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. </p><p> </p><p>Key Features:</p><p>- Sunroof: Enjoy the open sky and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof.</p><p>- Bluetooth: Stay connected and drive safely with hands-free calling and audio streaming.</p><p>- Comfort and Convenience: The interior offers spacious seating, quality materials, and modern amenities for a comfortable ride.</p><p>- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features to ensure peace of mind for you and your passengers.</p><p> </p><p>This Tiguan has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition with no mechanical issues. Its ready for a new owner to enjoy its smooth performance and practical features. </p><p> </p><p>Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a dependable and feature-rich SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p>

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

130,000 KM

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

