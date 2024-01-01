$15,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2014 Honda CR-V Touring
Discover the perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and advanced features with this 2014 Honda CR-V Touring. With 150,000 km on the odometer, this well-maintained SUV is ready to provide many more miles of dependable service.
Key Features:
- Navigation System: Find your way effortlessly with the built-in navigation system.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the premium feel and easy maintenance of leather-trimmed seats.
- Sunroof: Brighten up your drives with the power sunroof, perfect for sunny days.
- Rearview Camera: Park and maneuver with confidence using the rearview camera.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Heated Front Seats: Experience comfort during colder months with heated front seats.
- Power Tailgate: Easily access the spacious cargo area with the power-operated tailgate.
-Advanced Safety Features: Includes multiple airbags, stability control, and more to keep you and your passengers safe.
This CR-V Touring has been carefully looked after, ensuring it's in great condition both inside and out. Its renowned Honda reliability and advanced features make it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
Don't miss out on this fantastic SUV! Contact us today to arrange a test drive and see why the 2014 Honda CR-V Touring is the perfect vehicle for you.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
