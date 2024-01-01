Menu
<p>2018 Ford Escape with under 110,000 km. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or first-time buyers, offering a reliable and comfortable ride. With its spacious interior, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p>Equipped with advanced safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system, the 2018 Escape ensures peace of mind and entertainment for all passengers. Its all-wheel-drive capability makes it a great choice for winter driving, providing excellent traction and stability on snowy or icy roads. In the summer, enjoy the smooth and efficient performance that makes long drives a pleasure.</p><p>This Ford Escape is well-maintained and in excellent condition, ready to serve you through all seasons with confidence and ease.</p>

2018 Ford Escape

108,970 KM

Details Description Features

$18,450

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,450

+ taxes & licensing

108,970KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-XXXX

403-817-5595

$18,450

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2018 Ford Escape