$18,450+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
$18,450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Escape with under 110,000 km. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or first-time buyers, offering a reliable and comfortable ride. With its spacious interior, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
Equipped with advanced safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system, the 2018 Escape ensures peace of mind and entertainment for all passengers. Its all-wheel-drive capability makes it a great choice for winter driving, providing excellent traction and stability on snowy or icy roads. In the summer, enjoy the smooth and efficient performance that makes long drives a pleasure.
This Ford Escape is well-maintained and in excellent condition, ready to serve you through all seasons with confidence and ease.
Vehicle Features
Royalty Motors
