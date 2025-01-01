Menu
Looking for a dependable and comfortable SUV? This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is the perfect choice! With its spacious interior, smooth ride, and impressive fuel efficiency, it's ideal for daily commutes and family adventures.

Key Features:

Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence
Spacious seating for 5 with ample cargo space
Excellent safety ratings with stability control, airbags & rearview camera

This 2014 Chevy Equinox is a reliable, well-rounded SUV that delivers great performance and comfort at an affordable price.

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

