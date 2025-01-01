$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 1LT
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 1LT
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable and comfortable SUV? This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is the perfect choice! With its spacious interior, smooth ride, and impressive fuel efficiency, it’s ideal for daily commutes and family adventures.Key Features:
Fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for all-weather confidence
Spacious seating for 5 with ample cargo space
Excellent safety ratings with stability control, airbags & rearview camera
This 2014 Chevy Equinox is a reliable, well-rounded SUV that delivers great performance and comfort at an affordable price. Don’t miss out—visit us today for a test drive!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245