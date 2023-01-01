Menu
2014 RAM 1500

360,956 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

360,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9983633
  • Stock #: 43098B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 360,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Ram 1500 Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps, Black Exterior Mirrors, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, and QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70).

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Humidity Sensor
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SmartBeam Headlamps Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

