$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9983633
- Stock #: 43098B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 360,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Ram 1500 Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps, Black Exterior Mirrors, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, and QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.