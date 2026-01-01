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<p>Experience sophisticated luxury and versatile capability with this exceptional pre-owned 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC, now available at Car Zone. Cloaked in an elegant black exterior and complemented by a refined black interior, this SUV embodies timeless style and premium comfort. Its powerful yet efficient diesel engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission, makes every journey, from city commutes to adventurous getaways, an absolute pleasure. With only 134,000 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Mercedes-Benz is ready to offer its next owner years of reliable and luxurious driving.</p><p>This ML 350 BlueTEC is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of discerning taste and practical elegance. As a four-door SUV, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring convenience for families and individuals alike. The iconic Mercedes-Benz engineering promises a driving experience that is both dynamic and exceptionally comfortable, making it the perfect companion for Canadas diverse roads and seasons.</p><p>Here are five features that truly elevate this 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful & Efficient BlueTEC Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance combined with impressive fuel economy, making this M-Class both thrilling to drive and smart for your wallet.</li><li><strong>Legendary All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to winding country lanes, thanks to the renowned grip and stability of Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC AWD.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Black-on-Black Elegance:</strong> Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, exuding an aura of premium refinement.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the practicality and comfort of an SUV, offering generous room for passengers and versatile cargo space for all your adventures.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears with the precision and responsiveness of an advanced automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,990

+ GST
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2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

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2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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$1,990

+ GST

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Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sophisticated luxury and versatile capability with this exceptional pre-owned 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC, now available at Car Zone. Cloaked in an elegant black exterior and complemented by a refined black interior, this SUV embodies timeless style and premium comfort. Its powerful yet efficient diesel engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission, makes every journey, from city commutes to adventurous getaways, an absolute pleasure. With only 134,000 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Mercedes-Benz is ready to offer its next owner years of reliable and luxurious driving.

This ML 350 BlueTEC is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of discerning taste and practical elegance. As a four-door SUV, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring convenience for families and individuals alike. The iconic Mercedes-Benz engineering promises a driving experience that is both dynamic and exceptionally comfortable, making it the perfect companion for Canada's diverse roads and seasons.

Here are five features that truly elevate this 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC:

  • Powerful & Efficient BlueTEC Diesel Engine: Experience exhilarating performance combined with impressive fuel economy, making this M-Class both thrilling to drive and smart for your wallet.
  • Legendary All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to winding country lanes, thanks to the renowned grip and stability of Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC AWD.
  • Luxurious Black-on-Black Elegance: Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, exuding an aura of premium refinement.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the practicality and comfort of an SUV, offering generous room for passengers and versatile cargo space for all your adventures.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the precision and responsiveness of an advanced automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$1,990

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403-248-0245

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class