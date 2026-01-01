$1,990+ GST
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$1,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sophisticated luxury and versatile capability with this exceptional pre-owned 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC, now available at Car Zone. Cloaked in an elegant black exterior and complemented by a refined black interior, this SUV embodies timeless style and premium comfort. Its powerful yet efficient diesel engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission, makes every journey, from city commutes to adventurous getaways, an absolute pleasure. With only 134,000 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Mercedes-Benz is ready to offer its next owner years of reliable and luxurious driving.
This ML 350 BlueTEC is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of discerning taste and practical elegance. As a four-door SUV, it offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring convenience for families and individuals alike. The iconic Mercedes-Benz engineering promises a driving experience that is both dynamic and exceptionally comfortable, making it the perfect companion for Canada's diverse roads and seasons.
Here are five features that truly elevate this 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC:
- Powerful & Efficient BlueTEC Diesel Engine: Experience exhilarating performance combined with impressive fuel economy, making this M-Class both thrilling to drive and smart for your wallet.
- Legendary All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy Canadian winters to winding country lanes, thanks to the renowned grip and stability of Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC AWD.
- Luxurious Black-on-Black Elegance: Turn heads with the striking combination of a deep black exterior and a sophisticated black interior, exuding an aura of premium refinement.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the practicality and comfort of an SUV, offering generous room for passengers and versatile cargo space for all your adventures.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the precision and responsiveness of an advanced automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.
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