Menu
Account
Sign In

2026 BMW 5 Series

22,011 KM

Details Features

$69,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive M Package

Watch This Vehicle
14535090.826391664?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2026 BMW 5 Series

530i xDrive M Package

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1785617490151
  2. 1785617490637
  3. 1785617491075
  4. 1785617491504
  5. 1785617491947
  6. 1785617492394
  7. 1785617492808
  8. 1785617493256
  9. 1785617493656
  10. 1785617494112
  11. 1785617494510
  12. 1785617494907
  13. 1785617495313
  14. 1785617495728
  15. 1785617496150
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$69,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
22,011KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

M Package
ZQZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1500 | Crew Cab | 4WD | LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1500 | Crew Cab | 4WD | LT 241,867 KM $18,990 + GST
Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 LE | 2.0L | AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Toyota RAV4 LE | 2.0L | AWD 495,000 KM $4,590 + GST
Used 2021 GMC Yukon SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 GMC Yukon SLT | Luxury Pack | Leather | Pano Roof 125,543 KM $55,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2026 BMW 5 Series