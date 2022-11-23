$18,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER/HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
126,452KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9443307
- Stock #: 885985
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC885985
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 126,452 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 NISSAN ROGUE SL QITH 126452 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7