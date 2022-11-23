2015 Nissan Rogue

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 4 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9443307

9443307 Stock #: 885985

885985 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC885985

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 126,452 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.