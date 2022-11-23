Menu
126,452 KM

Details

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

SL BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER/HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

SL BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER/HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

+ taxes & licensing

126,452KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443307
  • Stock #: 885985
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC885985

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 126,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN ROGUE SL QITH 126452 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear All-Season,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...

Email Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

