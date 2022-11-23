Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

175,882 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9335116
  2. 9335116
  3. 9335116
  4. 9335116
  5. 9335116
  6. 9335116
  7. 9335116
  8. 9335116
  9. 9335116
  10. 9335116
  11. 9335116
  12. 9335116
  13. 9335116
  14. 9335116
  15. 9335116
  16. 9335116
  17. 9335116
  18. 9335116
  19. 9335116
Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

175,882KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335116
  • Stock #: 844280
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC844280

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 175,882 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV WITH 175882 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Satellite Radio,Bluetooth Connection,CD Player,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Driver Seat,Power Door Locks,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Rear Defrost,Inter...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 98,727 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer S...
 148,377 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 152,495 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory