2016 Nissan Rogue
SV BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
175,882KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335116
- Stock #: 844280
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7GC844280
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 175,882 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV WITH 175882 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Satellite Radio,Bluetooth Connection,CD Player,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Driver Seat,Power Door Locks,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Rear Defrost
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4