For Sale: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

This midsize SUV offers robust performance, luxurious features, and off-road capability. With a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 295HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Spacious seating for 5</li><li>8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</li><li>Rearview camera and rear parking sensors</li><li>Premium leather seats with heated front and rear seats</li><li>Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control</li><li>Power-adjustable front seats and power liftgate</li><li>Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals and families seeking a luxurious and versatile SUV for various driving needs.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

173,515 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5HC926633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 926633
  • Mileage 173,515 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

This midsize SUV offers robust performance, luxurious features, and off-road capability. With a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 295HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures.

Features:

  • Spacious seating for 5
  • 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
  • Premium leather seats with heated front and rear seats
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats and power liftgate
  • Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning

Ideal for individuals and families seeking a luxurious and versatile SUV for various driving needs.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee