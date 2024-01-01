$21,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 926633
- Mileage 173,515 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
This midsize SUV offers robust performance, luxurious features, and off-road capability. With a 3.6L V6 engine delivering 295HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures.
Features:
- Spacious seating for 5
- 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
- Premium leather seats with heated front and rear seats
- Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats and power liftgate
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning
Ideal for individuals and families seeking a luxurious and versatile SUV for various driving needs.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
