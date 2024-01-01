Menu
**2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD**  
149,432 km | Silver Exterior | Leather Interior  

Get ready for all-weather confidence and comfort with this **2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD**. Offering a perfect blend of practicality and style, this fully-loaded SUV is ideal for Canadian roads.

Key Features:
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for superior handling in any condition
- **Panoramic Moonroof** for an open-air feel
- **Leather Upholstery** with heated seats for ultimate comfort
- **360-Degree Around View Monitor** for enhanced parking and safety
- **Navigation System** with a touch-screen display
- **Power Liftgate** for added convenience

With **149432km**, this Rogue SL has been well-maintained and is ready to keep you moving in style.

**By Appointment Only**  
Contact **Fagan Family Automotive** today at www.faganauto.ca to book your test drive.

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

