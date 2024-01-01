$19,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean SL AWD
Clean Carfax
Don't miss out
**2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD**
149,432 km | Silver Exterior | Leather Interior
Get ready for all-weather confidence and comfort with this **2017 Nissan Rogue SL AWD**. Offering a perfect blend of practicality and style, this fully-loaded SUV is ideal for Canadian roads.
Key Features:
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD)** for superior handling in any condition
- **Panoramic Moonroof** for an open-air feel
- **Leather Upholstery** with heated seats for ultimate comfort
- **360-Degree Around View Monitor** for enhanced parking and safety
- **Navigation System** with a touch-screen display
- **Power Liftgate** for added convenience
With **149432km**, this Rogue SL has been well-maintained and is ready to keep you moving in style.
**By Appointment Only**
Contact **Fagan Family Automotive** today at www.faganauto.ca to book your test drive.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
403-437-6026