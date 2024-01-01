Menu
<div>2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 254732 KMS, 7 PASSENGER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

254,732 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
254,732KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR585107

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 254,732 KM

2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 254732 KMS, 7 PASSENGER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

SECURITY ALARM,WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD),UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth,TRANSMISS...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan