$10,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,732KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR585107
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 254,732 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 254732 KMS, 7 PASSENGER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SECURITY ALARM,WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD),UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth,TRANSMISS...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2016 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury Collection AWD 100,193 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway MOTORHOME BACKUP CAMERA 27,008 KM $59,988 + tax & lic
2017 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 104,045 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan