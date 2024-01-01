Menu
2019 Ford Escape

71,942 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H92KUC16173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2019 Ford Escape