Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

74,299 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11035388
  2. 11035388
  3. 11035388
  4. 11035388
  5. 11035388
  6. 11035388
  7. 11035388
  8. 11035388
  9. 11035388
  10. 11035388
  11. 11035388
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT9KS650322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2022 Kia Rio LX Premium for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Kia Rio LX Premium 56,472 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 RAM 1500 SLT 173,168 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 88,510 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic