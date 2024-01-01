Menu
2021 RAM 1500

55,629 KM

Details Features

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Limited

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT0MN684077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,629 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2021 RAM 1500