This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundais Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai KONA

40,557 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

2023 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,557KM
VIN KM8K2CAB0PU989677

  Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20797
  Mileage 40,557 KM

This LOW KM Hyundai Kona Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, factory remote starter, leather wrapped steering wheel, Hyundai's Bluelink, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

CYBER GREY, BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2023 Hyundai KONA