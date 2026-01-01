$38,710+ GST
2024 Buick Envision
Avenir
2024 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$38,710
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
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403-256-4960