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Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2024 Buick Envision

25,849 KM

Details Description Features

$38,710

+ GST
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2024 Buick Envision

Avenir

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14280023

2024 Buick Envision

Avenir

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

  1. 14280023
  2. 14280023
  3. 14280023
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$38,710

+ GST

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Used
25,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSE48RD048504

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus GST and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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$38,710

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2024 Buick Envision