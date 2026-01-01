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2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 64,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Tahoe features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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403-256-4960