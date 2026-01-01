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Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Tahoe features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

64,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14280026

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
64,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKMKD4RR211227

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 64,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Tahoe features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe