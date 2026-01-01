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Look at this 2025 GMC Acadia Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Wheel opening mouldings, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and USB ports, single charge. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2025 GMC Acadia

25,352 KM

Details Description Features

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+ GST
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2025 GMC Acadia

ELEVATION

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14273156

2025 GMC Acadia

ELEVATION

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
25,352KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKENNRS3SJ213387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 25,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2025 GMC Acadia Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Wheel opening mouldings, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and USB ports, single charge. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.5L TURBO DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2025 GMC Acadia