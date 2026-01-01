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2025 GMC Acadia
ELEVATION
2025 GMC Acadia
ELEVATION
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 25,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2025 GMC Acadia Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 2.5L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: Wireless Charging for select devices, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down, Window, rear side, solar absorbing, privacy tinting, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Wheel opening mouldings, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and USB ports, single charge. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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403-256-4960