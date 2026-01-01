$37,741+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$37,741
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT224A
- Mileage 99,839 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY/ACTIVE X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS(F), VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PKG, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line is a sporty and versatile midsize SUV that combines stylish design with practical performance features. Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, it delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and adventurous outings. The 250A package typically includes a range of convenience and technology features, such as a large SYNC 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system, enhancing the overall driving experience. The ST-Line trim features sporty design elements like unique exterior styling cues, sport-themed interior accents, and upgraded wheels, giving it a more aggressive appearance. Additionally, with the Class IV Trailer Tow Package, the Explorer ST-Line boasts a robust towing capacity, allowing it to tow up to approximately 5,300 pounds, making it capable of hauling small trailers, boats, or campers. This combination of sporty aesthetics, advanced technology, and towing capability makes the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line a compelling choice for drivers seeking a stylish, functional, and capable SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411