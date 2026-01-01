Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY/ACTIVE X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS(F), VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PKG, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line is a sporty and versatile midsize SUV that combines stylish design with practical performance features. Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, it delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and adventurous outings. The 250A package typically includes a range of convenience and technology features, such as a large SYNC 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system, enhancing the overall driving experience. The ST-Line trim features sporty design elements like unique exterior styling cues, sport-themed interior accents, and upgraded wheels, giving it a more aggressive appearance. Additionally, with the Class IV Trailer Tow Package, the Explorer ST-Line boasts a robust towing capacity, allowing it to tow up to approximately 5,300 pounds, making it capable of hauling small trailers, boats, or campers. This combination of sporty aesthetics, advanced technology, and towing capability makes the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line a compelling choice for drivers seeking a stylish, functional, and capable SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Explorer

99,839 KM

Details Description Features

$37,741

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Watch This Vehicle
14136577

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 14136577
  2. 14136577
  3. 14136577
  4. 14136577
  5. 14136577
  6. 14136577
  7. 14136577
  8. 14136577
  9. 14136577
  10. 14136577
  11. 14136577
  12. 14136577
Contact Seller

$37,741

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
99,839KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH9NGA58364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT224A
  • Mileage 99,839 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY/ACTIVE X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS(F), VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PKG, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line is a sporty and versatile midsize SUV that combines stylish design with practical performance features. Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, it delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for both daily driving and adventurous outings. The 250A package typically includes a range of convenience and technology features, such as a large SYNC 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system, enhancing the overall driving experience. The ST-Line trim features sporty design elements like unique exterior styling cues, sport-themed interior accents, and upgraded wheels, giving it a more aggressive appearance. Additionally, with the Class IV Trailer Tow Package, the Explorer ST-Line boasts a robust towing capacity, allowing it to tow up to approximately 5,300 pounds, making it capable of hauling small trailers, boats, or campers. This combination of sporty aesthetics, advanced technology, and towing capability makes the 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line a compelling choice for drivers seeking a stylish, functional, and capable SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
Cargo Area Management System
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GRAY METALLIC
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.P255/55R20 A/S BSW TIRES
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 ENGINE
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS IV
ACTIVEX SEATING W/MIKO INSERTS
.20 MACH ALUM WHLS W/PNTD PKT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Limited 0 $66,519 + GST
Used 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat 1,404 KM $83,999 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape SEL 75,915 KM $22,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,741

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Explorer