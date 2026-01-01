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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, RAPTOR TRIM(800a), EBONY LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALL WEATHER FLOOR LINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEY PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 4 W/ 12 SCREEN. The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a highly capable and rugged midsize pickup truck designed for off-road adventures and on-road performance. It features a powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which delivers impressive horsepower and torque, providing robust acceleration and towing capacity. The truck is equipped with the 800A Package, which enhances its comfort and convenience with premium interior features, advanced technology, and additional amenities for a more refined driving experience. Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert, offering drivers increased awareness of their surroundings by detecting vehicles in blind spots and alerting them to cross traffic when reversing or changing lanes. The 2024 Ranger Raptor combines durability, advanced safety features, and modern technology, making it a versatile choice for enthusiasts seeking a blend of off-road prowess and everyday usability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Ranger

16,392 KM

Details Description Features

$68,427

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Ranger

Raptor

Watch This Vehicle
14136586

2024 Ford Ranger

Raptor

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$68,427

+ GST

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Used
16,392KM
VIN 1FTER4LR3RLE37631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LT232A
  • Mileage 16,392 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, RAPTOR TRIM(800a), EBONY LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALL WEATHER FLOOR LINER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEY PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 4 W/ 12 SCREEN. The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a highly capable and rugged midsize pickup truck designed for off-road adventures and on-road performance. It features a powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which delivers impressive horsepower and torque, providing robust acceleration and towing capacity. The truck is equipped with the 800A Package, which enhances its comfort and convenience with premium interior features, advanced technology, and additional amenities for a more refined driving experience. Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert, offering drivers increased awareness of their surroundings by detecting vehicles in blind spots and alerting them to cross traffic when reversing or changing lanes. The 2024 Ranger Raptor combines durability, advanced safety features, and modern technology, making it a versatile choice for enthusiasts seeking a blend of off-road prowess and everyday usability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

SECURICODE KEYLESS KEYPAD

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Leather-Trimmed Seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.RAPTOR SERIES
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
.3.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.LT285/70R17 A/T TIRE
.17 GRAY PTD ALUM WHL-RAPTOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$68,427

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford Ranger