$58,200+ GST
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$58,200
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FN655A
- Mileage 89,351 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 6.7 LITER TURBO DIESEL, 10 SPEED AUTO, MEDIUM EARTH GREY CLOTH SEATS, 40/20/40 FRONT BENCH SEAT, 60/40 REAR BENCH SEAT, 8 WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRAILER TOW PKG, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, SKID PLATES, 387 AMP ALTERNATOR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC 3. The 2022 Ford F-350 XLT, equipped with the formidable 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 engine, offers exceptional torque and towing capacity, making it ideal for heavy-duty hauling and commercial applications. This turbo diesel engine, renowned for its durability and high torque output, provides the power needed for demanding tasks while maintaining relatively efficient fuel consumption for its class. The 613A Package enhances the trucks interior comfort and technology, featuring upgrades such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, enhanced audio options, and additional convenience features like upgraded upholstery and interior accents. The Trailer Tow Package further bolsters its capabilities by adding integrated trailer brake controllers, trailer sway control, a trailer hitch receiver, and specialized towing mirrors, all designed to improve safety, control, and ease of towing large loads. The SYNC 3 infotainment system offers intuitive smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, navigation, and multimedia options, ensuring drivers stay connected and entertained during long hauls. Overall, the 2022 Ford F-350 XLT with these features is a highly capable, technology-rich heavy-duty pickup designed to handle rigorous workloads with confidence and comfort.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411