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2023 Ford Bronco

60,311 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

Watch This Vehicle
14336075

2023 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ GST

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Used
60,311KM
VIN 1FMEE5BP7PLB04519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azure Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP692
  • Mileage 60,311 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Bronco