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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/STOP & GO, SYNC 4a INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, LED LIGHTS. The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 250A package is a stylish and sporty midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, it delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and responsiveness suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The 250A package typically enhances the vehicle with premium features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology, and additional convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The Cold Weather Package further adds to its appeal by including features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated mirrors, making winter driving more comfortable and safer. The ST-Line trim accentuates a sporty aesthetic with unique exterior styling elements, sport-tuned suspension, and interior touches that give it a more dynamic look and feel. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with these options combines stylish design, practical winter features, and lively performance, making it an attractive choice for drivers seeking versatility and modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Edge

27,502 KM

Details Description Features

$36,473

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

Watch This Vehicle
14434201

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$36,473

+ GST

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Used
27,502KM
VIN 2FMPK4J9XRBA22091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR709
  • Mileage 27,502 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/STOP & GO, SYNC 4a INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, LED LIGHTS. The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 250A package is a stylish and sporty midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, it delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and responsiveness suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The 250A package typically enhances the vehicle with premium features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology, and additional convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The Cold Weather Package further adds to its appeal by including features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated mirrors, making winter driving more comfortable and safer. The ST-Line trim accentuates a sporty aesthetic with unique exterior styling elements, sport-tuned suspension, and interior touches that give it a more dynamic look and feel. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with these options combines stylish design, practical winter features, and lively performance, making it an attractive choice for drivers seeking versatility and modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

B3
WE
250A
64X
999
51G
67D
55C
41H
43P
53G
693

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Interior

ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ATLAS BLUE
.ADAPT CRUISE W/S&G & LANE CTR
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.20 PREM PAINTED ALUM WHEELS
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
.CONNECTED NAV (1-YR INC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$36,473

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford Edge