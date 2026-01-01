$36,473+ GST
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$36,473
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR709
- Mileage 27,502 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ RED STITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/STOP & GO, SYNC 4a INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, LED LIGHTS. The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 250A package is a stylish and sporty midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, it delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, providing spirited acceleration and responsiveness suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The 250A package typically enhances the vehicle with premium features such as upgraded interior materials, advanced technology, and additional convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The Cold Weather Package further adds to its appeal by including features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated mirrors, making winter driving more comfortable and safer. The ST-Line trim accentuates a sporty aesthetic with unique exterior styling elements, sport-tuned suspension, and interior touches that give it a more dynamic look and feel. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with these options combines stylish design, practical winter features, and lively performance, making it an attractive choice for drivers seeking versatility and modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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