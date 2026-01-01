$75,624+ GST
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country Crew Cab * TECH PACKAGE * LOW KM'S * STOCK DIESEL *
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country Crew Cab * TECH PACKAGE * LOW KM'S * STOCK DIESEL *
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$75,624
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 161137A
- Mileage 75,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Wireless Charger, Head Up Display, Auto High Beem, Live View Rearview Camera, 5th Wheel Prep, SUNROOF, Bose Sound System, 360 Camera, High Idle Switch, Z71 OFF ROAD Pkg, 20" Alloys, 4G LTE HotspotAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-435-4000