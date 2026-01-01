Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the NEW 2026 YUKON! This Redesigned and Fully Loaded DENALI comes equipped with options Panoramic Sunroof, Power Assist Steps, 22 Inch Wheels, Adaptive Cruise, Heated and Cooled Seats, 15 Inch heads-up display, 360 CAM, MASSIVE Horizontal Touchscreen, Rear Heated Seats, Trailering Package, and so much more.... Come and experience it for yourself at CAPITAL GMC BUICKAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2026 GMC Yukon XL

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14372110

2026 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
4,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2JKL9TR207166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 162518A
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the NEW 2026 YUKON! This Redesigned and Fully Loaded DENALI comes equipped with options Panoramic Sunroof, Power Assist Steps, 22 Inch Wheels, Adaptive Cruise, Heated and Cooled Seats, 15 Inch heads-up display, 360 CAM, MASSIVE Horizontal Touchscreen, Rear Heated Seats, Trailering Package, and so much more.... Come and experience it for yourself at CAPITAL GMC BUICKAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 507-585-4395 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2026 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2026 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 4,500 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2026 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2026 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD 4,158 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Crew Cab * TECH PACKAGE * LOW KM'S * STOCK DIESEL * for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Crew Cab * TECH PACKAGE * LOW KM'S * STOCK DIESEL * 75,200 KM $75,624 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2026 GMC Yukon XL