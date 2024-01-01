Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

140,042 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11014007
  2. 11014007
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH6AH3EU024399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Shimmering Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 148906
  • Mileage 140,042 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2014 Hyundai Elantra