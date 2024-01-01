$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Kia Sedona
LX+ - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Kia Sedona
LX+ - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
102,183KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDMB5C15G6234638
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1922A
- Mileage 102,183 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Snazzy, sporty, and striking aren't words you usually associate with minivans - but the ambitious folks at Kia have managed to bake a little of each into the Sedona. - CarandDriver.com This 2016 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Kia Sedona offers a smooth ride, stylish good looks that make it appear more like an SUV than a traditional minivan. Key elements are a hoodline with less slope, side panels with minimal creases, and a beltline rising from the windshield pillar to the rear of the van. The new front fascia features Kia's signature tiger nose grille and LED accents for the headlights, while the rear sports a roof spoiler and LED taillights. This van has 102,183 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sedona's trim level is LX+. This Sedona LX+ is a well equipped family minivan with premium comfort levels and excellent safety ratings. Options include a UVO infotainment system with an aux jack, a USB port, and SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, a cooling glove box, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, dual power sliding side doors, a rearview camera, air conditioning, 60/40 split fold-in-floor third-row seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Doors.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Snazzy, sporty, and striking aren't words you usually associate with minivans - but the ambitious folks at Kia have managed to bake a little of each into the Sedona. - CarandDriver.com This 2016 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2016 Kia Sedona offers a smooth ride, stylish good looks that make it appear more like an SUV than a traditional minivan. Key elements are a hoodline with less slope, side panels with minimal creases, and a beltline rising from the windshield pillar to the rear of the van. The new front fascia features Kia's signature tiger nose grille and LED accents for the headlights, while the rear sports a roof spoiler and LED taillights. This van has 102,183 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sedona's trim level is LX+. This Sedona LX+ is a well equipped family minivan with premium comfort levels and excellent safety ratings. Options include a UVO infotainment system with an aux jack, a USB port, and SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, a cooling glove box, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, dual power sliding side doors, a rearview camera, air conditioning, 60/40 split fold-in-floor third-row seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Doors.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2020 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights - $103.08 /Wk 20,377 KM $24,848 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport Manual - Sunroof 114,099 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $124.29 /Wk 114,200 KM $29,960 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2016 Kia Sedona