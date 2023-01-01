$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Padda Auto Sales
604-756-3390
2017 Audi A4
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
604-756-3390
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,009KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9980489
- Stock #: A4044
- VIN: WAUBNAF45HN004714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,009 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2