2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS ONE OWNER!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Everyday Drive: 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS.
Introducing the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS, where style, comfort, and performance converge to redefine your daily commute. This sedan offers a perfect balance of efficiency and sophistication, making every journey a delightful experience.
Key Features:
Sleek and Dynamic Design: Stand out on the road with the Elantra GLS's sleek and aerodynamic design, featuring Hyundai's signature cascading grille, stylish LED daytime running lights, and available alloy wheels that add a touch of sophistication.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample space and premium comfort inside the Elantra GLS, with generous legroom for both front and rear passengers, supportive seating, and quality materials throughout the cabin.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Elantra GLS's advanced technology features, including a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and available premium audio system.
Efficient Performance: Experience efficient yet responsive performance with the Elantra GLS's fuel-efficient engine options, delivering impressive fuel economy without compromising on power and acceleration.
Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Elantra GLS is equipped with advanced safety features, including a suite of active safety systems such as Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.
Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS is designed to enhance your driving experience in every way.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
