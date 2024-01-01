$72,470+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats - $308.70 /Wk
2018 RAM 3500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats - $308.70 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$72,470
+ taxes & licensing
97,903KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3FL2JG205233
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1928
- Mileage 97,903 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
According to Edmunds, the 2018 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,903 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited trim is the top of the line in this heavy-duty Ram. Features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3FL2JG205233.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $308.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
Passenger Seat
2nd-Row Heated Seats
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
1719.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tip Start
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheel Centre Hub
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
RamBox Cargo Management System -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
$72,470
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2018 RAM 3500