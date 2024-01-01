$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volvo XC60
MOMENTUM - $134.86 /Wk
2019 Volvo XC60
MOMENTUM - $134.86 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,472KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN YV4A22RK7K1327696
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R160241AA
- Mileage 81,472 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Safety and comfort is assured for you and yours with this Volvo XC60. This 2019 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Volvo XC60 has always been the embodiment of style, efficiency, luxury and comfort, with this model carrying on the same winning formula. Bold and attractive exterior styling is beautifully complemented with an exquisitely crafted interior space, with an abundance of legroom and cargo space. A focus on safety is a given with Volvo vehicles, and this XC60 features a raft of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology to keep occupants safe on the road at all times. With exceptional driving dynamics and stellar fuel economy, this 2019 Volvo XC90 is a strongly compelling option in the competitive luxury crossover segment. This SUV has 81,472 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $134.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Safety and comfort is assured for you and yours with this Volvo XC60. This 2019 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Volvo XC60 has always been the embodiment of style, efficiency, luxury and comfort, with this model carrying on the same winning formula. Bold and attractive exterior styling is beautifully complemented with an exquisitely crafted interior space, with an abundance of legroom and cargo space. A focus on safety is a given with Volvo vehicles, and this XC60 features a raft of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology to keep occupants safe on the road at all times. With exceptional driving dynamics and stellar fuel economy, this 2019 Volvo XC90 is a strongly compelling option in the competitive luxury crossover segment. This SUV has 81,472 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $134.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 22,036 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 113,383 KM $25,364 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Longhorn - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 105,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Volvo XC60