2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-150 148 Med Rf Med Roof, Auto
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # B6847T
- Mileage 32,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Smart design gives this Ford Transit a plenty of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today in Abbotsford.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This low mileage van has just 32,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is Base. This Ford Transit Cargo van comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading your oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a touchscreen display with streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G hotspot. Additional features include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rear view camera, easy to clean floors, side wind electronic stability control for additional safety, hill start assist and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR1C84LKB56847.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
