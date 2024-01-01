$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,339KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AXXMM152774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1947
- Mileage 57,339 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan