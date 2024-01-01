$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - $261.71 /Wk - Low Mileage
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - $261.71 /Wk - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,726KM
Used
VIN 3GTUUEETXNG575635
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2047
- Mileage 28,726 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,726 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Duramax 3.0l Turbo Diesel Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $261.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel Engine
2022 GMC Sierra 1500