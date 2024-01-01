Menu
39,607KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN437708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,607 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Whether you need tough and rugged capability, or soft and comfortable luxury, this 2022 Ram delivers every time. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,607 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Ram 1500 Sport is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional features include a power driver's seat with heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT5NN437708.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $189.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power pedals

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500