2023 Lexus UX
UX 250h - $191.52 /Wk - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Stock #: B5154
- VIN: JTHP9JBH6P2065154
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! Compare at $51995 - is just $51995! Offering one of the best fuel economies in its class, this Lexus UX makes for the perfect city commuter while turning heads with its stylish design. This 2023 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Every part of this Lexus UX is designed to elevate your driving experience. Beautifully flared fenders, striking aluminum wheels and an aerodynamic design emphasize the UX's strong crossover qualities. The UX boasts a highly rigid frame and a low center of gravity, which offers quick handling response with fantastic stability. The driver-centered design gives a commanding view of the road with controls harmoniously at your fingertips.This low mileage SUV has just 90 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our UX's trim level is UX 250h. Enhancing your driving experience, this Premium Package gives you access to a 7 inch touchscreen display that is bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane departure alerts with lane keeping and steering assists. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring and a proximity key with push-to-start. This hybrid crossover even includes comfortable NuLuxe synthetic leather power front seats, Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and rear folding 60/40 split seats that makes loading large cargo easier. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
