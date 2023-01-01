2023 Lexus UX

$51,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9577459

9577459 Stock #: B5154

B5154 VIN: JTHP9JBH6P2065154

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B5154

Mileage 90 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.