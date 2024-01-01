Menu
date 2024-01-01

Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and robust engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2023 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. 

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This low mileage SUV has just 181 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our RVRs trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, supportive heated front seats, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features include LED headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Rear Camera. 

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $112.87 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Distinct styling, abundant comfort, and robust engineering make the Mitsubishi RVR a truly superb crossover. This 2023 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This low mileage SUV has just 181 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RVR's trim level is SE AWC. Upgrading to this RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, supportive heated front seats, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features include LED headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Rear Camera.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $112.87 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

