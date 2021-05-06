Menu
1997 Subaru Outback

265,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

604-255-7331

1997 Subaru Outback

1997 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Outback

1997 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Outback

Location

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7091773
  Stock #: 20436
  VIN: 4s3bg6850v7601284

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Wagon
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 20436
  Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

It is what it is but what it is -is still okay. Decent little wagon with power windows, air-conditioning and All Wheel drive. Fold down rear seats give it ample stowage space or just sleep in it while your out camping.


Add $295 documentation fee

Call or text John at 604-353-6566

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd
5509 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC, V5B-1R2

Dealer #10300

Check out or inventory at www.jjmotorcars.com or at 5509 Hastings Street in North Burnaby

We DO NOT sell REBUILT or USA Vehicles so please do not compare our pricing to those who do.

We have been in the business almost 25 years and have A+ Better Business Bureau rating and are a trusted source for locally owned BC vehicles      

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

J.J. Motor Cars Ltd

5509 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5B 3P9

604-255-7331

