Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/12/2021 with an estimated $9868.12 of damage. On which a $9529.82 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/22/2021 with an estimated $3114.53 of damage. On which a $3114.53 claim was made.

2021 Subaru Outback

37,710 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback

Limited XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2021 Subaru Outback

Limited XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,710KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHND1M3172905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Pre-Collision Braking
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
11.6" Infotainment System
Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System

2021 Subaru Outback