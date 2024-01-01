Menu
<div>V6, automatic, 4 doors, fully loaded with leather interior, sunroof, heated power seats, AM/FM and CD player, steering wheel controls, alloy wheels, good tires, clean inside and out, and runs strong.</div>

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

155,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
VIN 5NMSH73E87H015454

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

V6, automatic, 4 doors, fully loaded with leather interior, sunroof, heated power seats, AM/FM and CD player, steering wheel controls, alloy wheels, good tires, clean inside and out, and runs strong.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Sun/Moonroof

