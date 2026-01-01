$29,920+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford E350
Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van
2008 Ford E350
Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$29,920
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 130,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2008 Ford E-350 Super Duty bucket van is powered by a 5.4L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a 29-foot Versalift aerial bucket, this vehicle is designed for utility, telecommunications, electrical, sign, and maintenance applications requiring elevated access while maintaining the enclosed storage benefits of a service van.
The van is outfitted with aluminum shelving to help organize tools, parts, and equipment, making it well suited for field service operations. Additional equipment includes a Star warning system, beacon light, AM/FM stereo, and fan and heat controls for operator comfort.
Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this E-350 Super Duty combines aerial access capability with enclosed cargo storage in a practical service vehicle platform suitable for commercial, municipal, and utility fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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