2008 Ford E350

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This 2008 Ford E-350 Super Duty bucket van is powered by a 5.4L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a 29-foot Versalift aerial bucket, this vehicle is designed for utility, telecommunications, electrical, sign, and maintenance applications requiring elevated access while maintaining the enclosed storage benefits of a service van. The van is outfitted with aluminum shelving to help organize tools, parts, and equipment, making it well suited for field service operations. Additional equipment includes a Star warning system, beacon light, AM/FM stereo, and fan and heat controls for operator comfort. Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this E-350 Super Duty combines aerial access capability with enclosed cargo storage in a practical service vehicle platform suitable for commercial, municipal, and utility fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 Ford E350

130,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,920

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford E350

Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van

Watch This Vehicle
14343383

2008 Ford E350

Super Duty Versalift 29-Foot Bucket Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$29,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
130,700KM
VIN 1FTSE34L08DA75477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 130,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Ford E-350 Super Duty bucket van is powered by a 5.4L V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a 29-foot Versalift aerial bucket, this vehicle is designed for utility, telecommunications, electrical, sign, and maintenance applications requiring elevated access while maintaining the enclosed storage benefits of a service van.

The van is outfitted with aluminum shelving to help organize tools, parts, and equipment, making it well suited for field service operations. Additional equipment includes a Star warning system, beacon light, AM/FM stereo, and fan and heat controls for operator comfort.

Finished in blue with a gray cloth interior, this E-350 Super Duty combines aerial access capability with enclosed cargo storage in a practical service vehicle platform suitable for commercial, municipal, and utility fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,920.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,295.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$29,920

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford E350