$32,730+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack
2016 Ford Transit
Low Roof Cargo Van with Shelving and Roof Rack
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,730
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 114,372 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Ford Transit 150 Cargo Van is powered by a 3.7L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built on a 130-inch wheelbase with a low roof configuration, this van offers a practical and maneuverable platform for delivery, service, contractor, and fleet applications.
Outfitted with an Adrian Steel roof rack and aluminum shelving, the cargo area is configured for organized storage of tools, equipment, and materials. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, auxiliary input, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.
Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Transit 150 provides a functional and work-ready cargo van setup suitable for a wide range of commercial and trade applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $32,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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